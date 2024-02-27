Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

