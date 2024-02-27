Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Lifted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,070 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises approximately 7.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance
SIX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 160,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Six Flags Entertainment
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.