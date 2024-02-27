Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Lifted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,070 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises approximately 7.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 160,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

