Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Sivota Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 million and a P/E ratio of -166.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.65.

About Sivota

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

