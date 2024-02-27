Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,259. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

