Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

