Sinclair (SBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBGI opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

