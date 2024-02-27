Sinclair (SBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sinclair Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of SBGI opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $21.17.
Insider Activity at Sinclair
In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.
Sinclair Company Profile
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
