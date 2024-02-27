Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.32. The firm has a market cap of C$963.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

