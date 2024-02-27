SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.54

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $18.56. SI-BONE shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 120,153 shares trading hands.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $278,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SI-BONE by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

