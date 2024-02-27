Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $509.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,342. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $512.63. The company has a market capitalization of $394.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

