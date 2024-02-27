Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

SRE stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.