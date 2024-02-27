Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.250 EPS.

Sempra Stock Down 1.5 %

SRE stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sempra by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,227,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.