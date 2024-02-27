Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

SEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

