Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $240,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.19 and a 200-day moving average of $507.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.