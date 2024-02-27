Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$13.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

SES traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

