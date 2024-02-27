Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.00. The company had a trading volume of 921,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

