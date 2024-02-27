Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 307,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Read Our Latest Report on SEE

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.