Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,256,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,409,000 after buying an additional 58,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.