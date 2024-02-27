Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 269,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.