Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Regimen Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.0% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,174. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.