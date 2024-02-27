Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Cut by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,452,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.39.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

