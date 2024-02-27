Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Raised by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock remained flat at $90.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,338. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

