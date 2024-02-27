Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Stock Position Lessened by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,235,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $63.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.