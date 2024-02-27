Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $312,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

