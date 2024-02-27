Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) to Issue GBX 0.84 Dividend

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SREI traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.20 ($0.55). 197,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,375. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 39.15 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.85 ($0.61). The firm has a market cap of £211.30 million, a PE ratio of -403.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
