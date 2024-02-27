Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 687,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

