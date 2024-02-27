Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,220 shares of company stock worth $19,949,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

