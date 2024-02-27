Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.