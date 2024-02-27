Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

D stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.36. 675,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

