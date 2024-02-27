Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 615,064 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,681,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 392,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 70,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

