Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $822,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 1,677,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,993,104. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

