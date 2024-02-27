Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,454,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,996. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

