Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.32. 17,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,676. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

