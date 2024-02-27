Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.27. 119,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $542.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies



Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

