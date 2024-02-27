Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,600. The company has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.00. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

