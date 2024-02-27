Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.66. 128,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,831. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

