Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,480,383. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $440.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.