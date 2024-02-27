Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,201,828. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

