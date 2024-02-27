Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,877. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.