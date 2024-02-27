Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. 1,324,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,427,636. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.