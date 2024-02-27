Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 187 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JEPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 466,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.