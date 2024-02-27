Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 13,151 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,704. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.