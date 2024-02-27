Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. 227,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

