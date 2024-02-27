Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 7,843 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,064,453. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

