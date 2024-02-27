Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,594 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,626 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,744. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.