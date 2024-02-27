Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,446 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.11% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

TPVG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 12,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,214. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

