Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $665.29. 146,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

