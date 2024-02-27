Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 172,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

