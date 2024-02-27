Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 286,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,052,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $380.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

