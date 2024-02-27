Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $299.04. 1,028,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.18 and its 200 day moving average is $238.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.53 and a 52 week high of $303.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,322 shares of company stock worth $375,062,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

