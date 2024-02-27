Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

Salesforce stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.39. 1,227,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,974. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.53 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

